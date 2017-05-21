Click to Skip Ad
Cher Slays Performances Of ‘Believe’ & ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ At BBMAs — Watch

Sun, May 21, 2017 10:41pm EDT by 1 Comment
QUEEN! Legendary singer Cher, 71, took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21 to not only receive the Icon Award, but to perform two of her biggest hits ever, ‘Believe’ and ‘If I Could Turn Back Time.’ It was her first awards show performance in over 15 years, and it was certainly worth the wait!

Do you believe in life after love? We do! Especially after watching Cher perform two of her biggest hits, “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time,” at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21. Cher came out on stage dressed in only strings of diamonds and heart-shaped pasties over her nipples for “Believe”. And then during “If I Could Turn Back Time,” she wore her signature look — a black wig, black leather jacket and black sequined body suit. Both looks were pretty daring for the 71-year-old singer, but then again, Cher has always been a risk-taker. And we weren’t the only ones loving her performance — we saw her son, Chaz Bono, smiling in the audience. Plus, Blake Shelton was standing and clapping during “Believe.”

After taking the stage — marking her first awards show performance in over 15 years — Cher received the Icon Award at this year’s show. “I’m honored to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award and take the stage to celebrate my love of music with my fans,” Cher said in a statement before the show. “Seeing so many powerful artists — especially female artists emerge and take their place in history through the years  has been incredible. I’m honored to be amongst the previous ICON Award winners and to celebrate this milestone achievement by performing ‘Believe’ on the show.” Past award recipients include Celine Dion, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder and Neil Diamond.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of Cher’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards? Tell us below!

