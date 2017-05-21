Cher, 71, Goes Half Naked At The BBMAs With Barely There Outfit & Sexy Pasties

AP Images

YAS QUEEN! We were hoping that Cher, 71, would bring it when she showed up to the Billboard Music Awards to accept her Icon Award and perform on May 21, and she did not disappoint! The world’s ultimate diva wore a risque outfit that completely exposed her breasts! Amazing!

Cher, 71, has been a fashion icon since first hitting the scene in the early 60s and has created more than one style trend in that time. So, of course, we never doubt that she will show up to an event looking anything less than flawless — and her ability to constantly redefine the word flawless continues to amaze us. Her latest on point look was the one she wore to the Billboard Music Awards on May 21!

The singer rocked an outfit consisting of thin silver chains that draped around her body, covering her arms and crossing over her pelvis, but leaving her chest WIDE open. Cher’s breasts were on full display, with just colorful pasties covering up her nipples. Cher accessorized her barely there threads with some silver boots and a pink and platinum blonde wig. She looked absolutely beautiful!

The “Believe” singer is beloved in the music world for so many reasons, having touched each and every generation since her career began. She has affected so much of popular culture that it is hard to imagine a world without Cher! Whoa, forgive us for even suggesting that such a place exists! Cher attended the BBMAs not just to watch other singers collect their own accolades, but to accept the Icon Award for herself (Cher’s third BBMA win) and to give her first award show performance in over 15 years! She sang “Believe” and it was EVERYTHING.

