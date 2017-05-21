Cher’s Top 5 Performances Ever: Watch Her Slay The Stage Over & Over Again

REX/Shutterstock

Tonight, at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Cher will perform live at an award show for the first time in FIFTEEN years! In honor of her epic revival, we’re looking back at the singer’s top five performances from the past 3 decades.

In order to kick things off with a bang, we HAVE to start with one of Cher‘s, 71, most popular songs. The singer put on a spectacular show of “Believe” at the 1999 American Music Awards, complete with army cargo pants, a white feather headpiece, backup dancers dressed in leather, and whole bunch of lip syncing. The 90’s were a weird time for fashion. Don’t worry though, Cher totally makes up for her lack of vocals by shaking her hips around the stage.

We’re not too sure when this new performance took place but she sings “If I Could Turn Back Time” in a sailor hat so we’re not too concerned about the date. “I don’t know what to do,” she says to the audience as they toss sailor hats on stage with “I Love Cher” written on them. Cher does the Bend & Snap from Legally Blonde to pick up her favorite one, adding, “I learned that in Playboy school. I was a bunny for a night.”

Did you know that Cher conquered the sports world as well? In 1999, she performed the National Anthem’s “Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl where the Atlanta Falcons faced off against the Denver Broncos in Florida. Unlike Christina Aguilera, the California-native didn’t botch the lyrics.

If you’ve never been to a Cher concert, this next hour-and-a-half video will definitely satisfy all your cravings and curiosities. Watch the 80’s icon change into at least 5 different costumes, each one crazier than the next with a larger and larger headpiece, and perform all her biggest hits like “Strong Enough” and “I Got You Babe” in Las Vegas.

Last but certainly not least is her Dancing With The Stars performance from 2013. The mother-of-two sang “Believe” from a floating stage covered in fairy lighters. It was much smaller than Kanye West‘s — but he isn’t the first singer to come up with that idea, just so you know.

HollywoodLifers, which Cher performance is your favorite and why? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.