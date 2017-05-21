AP Images

Goddess! Celine Dion brought us WAY back to the love story of Jack and Rose when she performed ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at the 2017 BBMAs. We’ve got the video of her breathtaking ballad in honor of ‘Titanic’s 20th anniversary that drove the audience to tears.

Near…far….wherever you are! 20 years have passed since Titanic‘s release and in honor of the milestone, Celine Dion performed the film’s iconic love theme “My Heart Will Go On” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21. She appeared inside a giant crystal chandelier, so reminiscent of the one aboard the doomed luxury liner. Her extravagent gown featured giant plumes of fabric on the shoulders that looked like angel’s wings on her dramatic dress. Celine’s voice is just powerful today as it was 20 years ago when she first brought us this amazing ballad. The audience absolutely ate it up, cheering loudly before she was even able to finish the song, on their feet and applauding. It was hands down the biggest reception of the night and it had Celine in tears at the reception it received!

Show host Vanessa Hudgens, 28, was crying when the camera cut back to her to continue the telecast, as she gasped about how she would be able to go on after such an amazing performance. She gushed over Celine in her opening monologue, calling her the “Meryl Streep of music,” and even did her best rendition of “The Power of Love,” to the crowd’s delight. It was obvious early on in the ceremony that the performance of “My Heart Will Go On” was going to be one of the most anticipated moments of the evening and boy oh boy did Celine deliver!

The song became synonymous with the romance between Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) on the doomed ship and has totally stood the test of time. The 49-year-old looked incredible as she brought us back to 1997, when that song was everywhere, and the audience ate it up. Scenes from the film played in the background, showing us a young Leo and Kate and their incredible movie love story.

Absolutely stunning performance of "My Heart Will Go On" from the one and only Celine Dion 💙 pic.twitter.com/fgXyjgInHh — Titanic Lives On (@TitanicLivesOn) May 22, 2017

“My Heart Will Go On” went on to become one of the top-selling singles of all time, and was the world’s best-selling song in 1998 following its release. To this day it’s Celine’s biggest hit and many consider it to be her signature ballad. “This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career,” the songbird said in a statement ahead of her appearance. “It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it on the Billboard Music Awards’ international stage, in celebration of the film’s 20 anniversary.”

