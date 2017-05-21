REX/Shutterstock

Fashion, turn to the left! Fashion, turn to the right! The Cannes Film Festival may be a place to catch some amazing new flicks, but for some it is totally a fashion destination. Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and our other fave celebs all rocked the trendiest of threads!

The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival was the place to be from May 17 – 28 of this year for most stars who were looking to wear their sexiest looks ever! Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, 21, Bella Hadid, 20, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, seemed to have packed up all of the haute couture clothing they could find into their suitcases and lugged them over the Atlantic to the famed French film festival in hopes they would be the fairest of them all at the event! You can see the best outfits in the gallery above.

Kendall of course is hard to beat when it comes to fashion, being a super model who spends her life sporting the latest in modern designs. It seemed that this year she was all about long trains. We’re talking crazy long, as two days in a row she wore trains, one attached to a cute black top and the other, the 15 ft. long back of an ivory dress! Holy cow! But her BFF Bella, who is also a model, was attending the festival too, so she took the time to bust out her own high end wardrobe! Gigi Hadid‘s little sis rocked a gorgeous silver chain dress that was see-through enough that it was reminiscent of the outfit she wore to the 2017 Met Gala.

Kendall’s big sis Kourtney brought out the big guns with a tiny, sequined pink and yellow dress from the Blumarine Fall/Winter 2017 collection while attending a dinner hosted by Jamie Reuben & Michael Kives with Arnold Schwarzenegger to celebrate Jean-Michel Cousteau’s “Wonders Of The Sea during the festival” We’re talking really tiny. Like “dangerously close to showing off her most private of areas” tiny! All the ladies definitely brought their A-game!

HollywoodLifers, whose look at the Cannes Film Festival is your favorite? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.