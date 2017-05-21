Courtesy of Twitter

Wow! We love us some Camila Cabello, but we NEVER imagined that her new song ‘I Have Questions’ was going to be this epic. The single dropped today, May 21, and we already have the painful lyrics, which Camila wrote while she was still with Fifth Harmony, stuck in our heads!

We loved our first taste of Camila Cabello‘s debut solo album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving, but the second helping is even better! Today, May 21, Camila’s new single “I Have Questions” dropped and it is an amazing follow up to “Crying in the Club.” While the first song and music video from the album was released on May 19, it actually was a preview of “I Have Questions” as over a minute of the music video features her crying in the tub in an empty room singing the song. So she was actually promoting two songs at once and this one was even better than the first! Of course that’s no surprise, seeing as the former Fifth Harmony member revealed in a lengthy message she tweeted on May 14 that it was a very hard song for her to write.

“The story behind the album starts with the second song that you’ll hear called ‘I have questions’ which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago,” the singer, who left the girl group in December, wrote. “I was completely broken during that time. I was in the kind of pain that’s uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud… I couldn’t write another song for six months because writing meant I had to feel everything, and I wasn’t ready to do that yet. So when I graduated from hotel bathrooms to studios to make my first album, I was making music about everything BUT what I was going through it was like a secret burning on my tongue and for some reason I could not get myself to say it. Till one day I just could not run anymore. I pulled up the lyrics from the year before, and ‘I have questions’ was written.”

"i have questions' is out!!! 🥀 — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 21, 2017

You can definitely hear the pain Camila was in, not just in her amazing voice, but in the lyrics as well. “Why did you leave me here to burn? / I’m way too young to be this hurt / I feel doomed in hotel rooms / Staring straight up at the wall / Counting wounds and I am trying to numb them all / Do you care, do you care? / Why don’t you care? / I gave you all of me / My blood, my sweat, my heart, and my tears / Why don’t you care, why don’t you care? / I was there, I was there, when no one was / Now you’re gone and I’m here.”

