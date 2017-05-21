Bruno Mars Rocks The BBMAs Stage With Soulful Performance Of ‘Versace On The Floor’

Courtesy of ABC

Bruno Mars BROUGHT the energy during his 2017 Billboard Music Awards performance of ‘Versace On The Floor.’ Belting out flawless vocals, the singer hit the stage with flashing lights, a confident swagger and even his signature dance moves, proving that he truly knows how to pump up an audience!

We could not get enough of Bruno Mars, 31, during his 2017 Billboard Music Awards performance on May 21. Showing his epic star power, the singer totally blew us away with his live rendition of “Versace On The Floor,” and we’re so glad he chose to perform that smash hit! Hitting the stage, Bruno’s performance consisted of limited bells and whistles, which we think made his impeccable voice take center stage. His show was def one of the most memorable of the night!

There’s no question the star really highlighted his voice with this performance, putting his dance moves and special effects on the back burner. It was the perfect way to close out the night as his bit was raw, emotional, and lively. As always, Bruno was a favorite of the night, and it’s not hard to see why!

Let’s not forget that Bruno is no stranger to the Billboard Awards either. After all, the singer has one BBMA under his belt for his 2011 jam “Just The Way You Are,” and he’s been nominated a whopping 28 times! Bruno even performed at the prestigious awards show back in 2013. That year he brought down the house with “Treasure.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you impressed by Bruno’s BMAs performance?

