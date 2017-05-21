Rob Kardashian Admits He Wouldn’t Try To Win Blac Chyna Back If They Didn’t Have Dream

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are still going through yet another rough patch, and on the May 21 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Rob shockingly admits that if they’d never had baby Dream, he wouldn’t be trying to fix their relationship. Whoa!

Kim Kardashian, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, plan a trip to Palm Springs for Khloe Kardashian, 32, in the May 21 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. They feel bad about backing out of all the activities she planned for them on the family trip to Costa Rica. Khloe’s not thrilled, but she agrees to be a good sport and go.

Rob Kardashian, 29, brings baby Dream Kardashian to his mom’s house, and that baby is the cutest thing ever! His sisters ask for an update on how things are with Blac Chyna, 28, but he doesn’t have good news. “I’m just confused…you plan to do something with a woman, to have a family, and right now we’re each pushing each other away,” he says, confirming that they’re still not together. Such a bummer! Still, he’s going to keep trying with Chyna, and he tells his family so…but he also admits that if the situation were different, he wouldn’t be with Chyna! “If we didn’t have Dream, I wouldn’t be trying anything!” he tells them. Yikes!

Kris Jenner, 61, tries to get Rob to see a life coach. He agrees! Meanwhile, disaster strikes in Palm Springs when the sisters rent a vintage car and it breaks down. They have to push it, and Khloe is mortified! Oh, man.

If someone breaks a nail, there will be hell to pay. 💅 #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/dcDG2uRN7X — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) May 22, 2017

Rob works with a life coach, and tells him how he’s letting Chyna walk all over him. “I told Chyna, I’m not going to make your life difficult. I’m going with the flow,” Rob says. The coach says he needs to direct his voice, and take charge of his own life! He has Rob make a list of everything he loves about Chyna…then cross it out, because none of those things are true right now. Rob has to do some deep thinking about whether he really wants to be with Chyna! Hmm.

