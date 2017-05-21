Billy Bush Interview: Daughter, 15, Cried When He Laughed At Trump’s ‘P*ssy’ Comment

Courtesy of Instagram

The lewd Donald Trump Access Hollywood recording from 2005 affected more than just Billy Bush, it struck a heartbreaking nerve with his daughters as well. Mary, who was only 15 at the time, called her father in tears when she found out he laughed at the ‘p*ssy’ comment.

Outnumbered by the strong women in his family, poor Billy Bush, 45, didn’t stand a chance when the 2005 recording with Donald Trump came out. What’s even worse is that Mary, 15, heard the tape and couldn’t believe her ears when her father — her hero — laughed at the now-President’s sickening “grab them by the p*ssy” remark. At the time the video was revealed during the Presidential campaign. “She called me from boarding school, and she was in tears, “Dad, Dad, Dad,” and I said, “Everything is going to be fine, Mary. Everything’s going to be OK,” he confessed to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s just instinctively what you say to your daughter.”

But the situation was NOT OK, and deep down the former Today host knew that better than anyone as Mary continued to sob on the phone. “No, why were you laughing at the things that he was saying on that bus, Dad? They weren’t funny.” Hearing his daughter’s disapproval felt like his world was falling apart. “It hit really hard, and I stopped for a second, and I said, “I have no answer for that that’s any good. I am really sorry.” Billy had already been going through a hard time being let go from the Today show so rapidly. He really needed his family’s support and love in this moment.

Thankfully, the radio-turned television host received some slack from his other daughters. The 12-year old “made the decision not to ever watch [the Trump tape]” and his 18-year old threatening to kick some butt! “She is more of a fighter. She was like, “All right, who do I need to take out?” As for Sydney, Billy’s rock of a wife, “she has been very supportive from the very beginning.”

