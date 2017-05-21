Billboard Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: Beyonce, Drake & More

REX/Shutterstock

The biggest names in music gathered in Las Vegas on May 21 to celebrate their accomplishments at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. While it is an honor just to be nominated, we know that taking home the gold feels pretty darn good. Here are the lucky few who came out on top.

Live from the T-Mobile Arena, it’s the 2017 Billboard Music Awards! Beautifully dressed musicians from every genre joined together on May 21 for the epic award show to honor some of the greatest music icons of our age. Performers like John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Cher, Sam Hunt, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello rocked the stage, while Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens presided over the festivities. Of course the best part of the night, like at any award show, was the announcement of the winners, and we promise you the names you see on the list below — including Beyonce, Drake and The Chainsmokers — will have you squealing with joy!

While some winners took home awards before the show even started — Drake walked in with 10 under his belt — others weren’t coming to pick theirs up at all. Some major musicians decided to bail on the festivities, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots and Shawn Mendes. It was also unclear if Justin Bieber would be gracing the audience with his presence.

The two categories that always seem to get the competitive juices flowing the most are Top Hot 100 Song and Top Billboard 200 Album. The album competition was stiff this year, with Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Drake’s Views, Rihanna’s Anti, Twenty One Pilots’ Blurryface and The Weeknd’s Starboy duking it out. However, Top Hot 100 Song wasn’t much easier, with The Chainsmokers nominated for two different tracks, “Closer,” which spent 12 weeks at No. 1 last year, and the Grammy-winning “Don’t Let Me Down,” which peaked at No. 3. Other songs up for consideration were Drake’s “One Dance” (10 weeks at No. 1); Justin Timberlake‘s Oscar-nominated “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (a week at No. 1); and Twenty One Pilots’ “Heathens,” which peaked at No. 2.

Top Artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé

Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Beyoncé

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Drake

The Chainsmokers

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake

The Chainsmokers

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Twenty One Pilots

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Drake

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist:

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour:

Beyoncé

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

J. Cole

Desiigner

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour:

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour:

Kenny Chesney

Luke Bryan

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist:

Twenty One Pilots

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist:

Juan Gabriel

J Balvin

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Jekalyn Carr

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Beyoncé Lemonade

Drake Views

Rihanna Anti

Twenty One Pilots Blurryface

The Weeknd Starboy

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

Hamilton: An American Musical

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Top R&B Album:

Beyoncé Lemonade

Bruno Mars 24K Magic

Frank Ocean Blonde

Rihanna Anti

The Weeknd Starboy

Top Rap Album:

Drake Views

Cole 4 Your Eyez Only

Kevin Gates Islah

DJ Khaled Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service

Top Country Album:

Chris Stapleton Traveller

Jason Aldean They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton If I’m Honest

Keith Urban Ripcord

Top Rock Album:

Metallica Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

The Lumineers Cleopatra

Radiohead A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots Blurryface

Top Latin Album:

Juan Gabriel Los Dúo 2

J Balvin Energia

CNCO Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho Recuerden Mi Estilo

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chainsmokers Bouquet (EP)

The Chainsmokers Collage (EP)

Flume Skin

Kygo Cloud Nine

Lindsey Stirling Brave Enough

Top Christian Album:

Lauren Daigle How Can It Be

Casting Crowns The Very Next Thing

Joey + Rory Hymns

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family Love Remains

Skillet Unleashed

Top Gospel Album:

Tamela Mann One Way

Kirk Franklin Losing My Religion

Travis Greene The Hill

Tasha Cobbs One Place: Live

Hezekiah Walker Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2

Top Hot 100 Song:

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Top Selling Song:

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Top Radio Song:

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Rihanna “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Video):Desiigner “Panda”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Top Collaboration:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top R&B Song:

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Rihanna “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration:

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Top Rap Song:Desiigner “Panda”

Drake “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration:

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad and Boujee”

Top Country Song:

Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line “H.O.L.Y.”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw “May We All”

Little Big Town “Better Man”

Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration:

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King “Different For Girls”

Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK “Setting The World On Fire”

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw “May We All”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Rock Song:

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors “Unsteady”

Top Latin Song:

Nicky Jam “Hasta El Amanecer”

Daddy Yankee “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin “Duele El Corazon”

Shakira Featuring Maluma “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira “La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian Song:

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Thy Will”

Lauren Daigle “Trust In You”

Skillet “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song:

Travis Greene “Made A Way”

Jekalyn Carr “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin “Wanna Be Happy?”

Hezekiah Walker “Better”

