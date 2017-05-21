Billboard Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: Beyonce, Drake & More

The biggest names in music gathered in Las Vegas on May 21 to celebrate their accomplishments at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. While it is an honor just to be nominated, we know that taking home the gold feels pretty darn good. Here are the lucky few who came out on top.
Live from the T-Mobile Arena, it’s the 2017 Billboard Music Awards! Beautifully dressed musicians from every genre joined together on May 21 for the epic award show to honor some of the greatest music icons of our age. Performers like John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Cher, Sam Hunt, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello rocked the stage, while Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens presided over the festivities. Of course the best part of the night, like at any award show, was the announcement of the winners, and we promise you the names you see on the list below — including Beyonce, Drake and The Chainsmokers — will have you squealing with joy!
While some winners took home awards before the show even started — Drake walked in with 10 under his belt — others weren’t coming to pick theirs up at all. Some major musicians decided to bail on the festivities, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots and Shawn Mendes. It was also unclear if Justin Bieber would be gracing the audience with his presence.
The two categories that always seem to get the competitive juices flowing the most are Top Hot 100 Song and Top Billboard 200 Album. The album competition was stiff this year, with Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Drake’s Views, Rihanna’s Anti, Twenty One Pilots’ Blurryface and The Weeknd’s Starboy duking it out. However, Top Hot 100 Song wasn’t much easier, with The Chainsmokers nominated for two different tracks, “Closer,” which spent 12 weeks at No. 1 last year, and the Grammy-winning “Don’t Let Me Down,” which peaked at No. 3. Other songs up for consideration were Drake’s “One Dance” (10 weeks at No. 1); Justin Timberlake‘s Oscar-nominated “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (a week at No. 1); and Twenty One Pilots’ “Heathens,” which peaked at No. 2.
Top Artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Beyoncé
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Beyoncé
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Drake
The Chainsmokers
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
Drake
The Chainsmokers
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Twenty One Pilots
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Drake
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist:
Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour:
Beyoncé
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
J. Cole
Desiigner
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour:
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour:
Kenny Chesney
Luke Bryan
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist:
Twenty One Pilots
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist:
Juan Gabriel
J Balvin
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Jekalyn Carr
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Beyoncé Lemonade
Drake Views
Rihanna Anti
Twenty One Pilots Blurryface
The Weeknd Starboy
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:
Hamilton: An American Musical
Moana
Purple Rain
Suicide Squad: The Album
Trolls
Top R&B Album:
Beyoncé Lemonade
Bruno Mars 24K Magic
Frank Ocean Blonde
Rihanna Anti
The Weeknd Starboy
Top Rap Album:
Drake Views
Cole 4 Your Eyez Only
Kevin Gates Islah
DJ Khaled Major Key
A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service
Top Country Album:
Chris Stapleton Traveller
Jason Aldean They Don’t Know
Florida Georgia Line Dig Your Roots
Blake Shelton If I’m Honest
Keith Urban Ripcord
Top Rock Album:
Metallica Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
The Lumineers Cleopatra
Radiohead A Moon Shaped Pool
Red Hot Chili Peppers The Getaway
Twenty One Pilots Blurryface
Top Latin Album:
Juan Gabriel Los Dúo 2
J Balvin Energia
CNCO Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho Recuerden Mi Estilo
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
The Chainsmokers Bouquet (EP)
The Chainsmokers Collage (EP)
Flume Skin
Kygo Cloud Nine
Lindsey Stirling Brave Enough
Top Christian Album:
Lauren Daigle How Can It Be
Casting Crowns The Very Next Thing
Joey + Rory Hymns
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family Love Remains
Skillet Unleashed
Top Gospel Album:
Tamela Mann One Way
Kirk Franklin Losing My Religion
Travis Greene The Hill
Tasha Cobbs One Place: Live
Hezekiah Walker Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2
Top Hot 100 Song:
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Top Selling Song:
Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Top Radio Song:
Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”
Rihanna “Needed Me”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
Top Streaming Song (Video):Desiigner “Panda”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Top Collaboration:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
Top R&B Song:
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
Rihanna “Needed Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
Top R&B Collaboration:
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake “Come And See Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”
Top Rap Song:Desiigner “Panda”
Drake “Fake Love”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
Top Rap Collaboration:
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello “Bad Things”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad and Boujee”
Top Country Song:
Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK “Setting The World On Fire”
Florida Georgia Line “H.O.L.Y.”
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw “May We All”
Little Big Town “Better Man”
Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Top Country Collaboration:
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King “Different For Girls”
Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK “Setting The World On Fire”
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens “Kill A Word”
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw “May We All”
Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill “Sober Saturday Night”
Top Rock Song:
Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors “Sucker For Pain”
Twenty One Pilots “Ride”
Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”
X Ambassadors “Unsteady”
Top Latin Song:
Nicky Jam “Hasta El Amanecer”
Daddy Yankee “Shaky Shaky”
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin “Duele El Corazon”
Shakira Featuring Maluma “Chantaje”
Carlos Vives & Shakira “La Bicicleta”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna “This Is What You Came For”
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ “Cold Water”
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber “Let Me Love You”
Top Christian Song:
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Thy Will”
Lauren Daigle “Trust In You”
Skillet “Feel Invincible”
Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal “Eye Of The Storm”
Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”
Top Gospel Song:
Travis Greene “Made A Way”
Jekalyn Carr “You’re Bigger”
Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”
Kirk Franklin “Wanna Be Happy?”
Hezekiah Walker “Better”
