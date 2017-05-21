Billboard Awards Red Carpet Photos — Camila Cabello & More

REX/Shutterstock

Strike a pose! Jessie James Decker, Camila Cabello and more celebs stole the show when arriving to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21, rocking their fiercest fashions. Taking Sin City in style, several of the biggest stars wowed on the red carpet!

Nails done, hair done, everything did! The 2017 Billboard Music Awards 2017 are officially underway, proving it’s going to be a night full of excitement. Several A-list stars flocked to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the special occasion on May 21, hitting the red carpet looking hotter than ever. From the cleavage baring gowns to the flawlessly tailored suits, stars like Jeannie Mai, Sway and more served up some serious style. Jessie James Decker and Chris Daughtry hosted the two-hour pre-show, also slaying the game with their sartorial displays!

Wearing a sexy pantsuit, Jessie looked absolutely flawless, especially with her tousled up ‘do. Opting for no accessories besides a tiny clutch purse, she was très chic! The Real host also sizzled in her black gown, flashing plenty of leg for the special occasion. With her dangle earrings and top knot, she definitely commanded the carpet –especially with her seductive gaze! Sibley Scoles also stunned in her silver dress, putting her cleavage on full display. Are you getting Princess Leia vibes like us? She didn’t come to play, she came to slay!

Of course, our girl Camila Cabello sent hearts racing in her smoldering gown, turning heads with her red ensemble. The songstress dropped jaws with her plunging neckline and silky, straight hair. Noah Cyrus also showed off her edgy fashion sense, wearing a revealing black crop top with a pair of trousers. Did we mention she flaunted a bit of her underwear? We see you girl! The guys also held their own, especially Chris who looked handsome as can be in his black suit. Sway also showed off his megawatt smile for the flashing cameras!

The stars commanded the carpet, so check through our gallery to see all the BEST style choices!

HollywoodLifers, who are YOU most excited to see on the red carpet? Tell us!

