BBMAs’ Cutest Couples: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton & More Heat Up At The Show

Courtesy of ABC

Music’s stars totally rocked the red carpet and the fashion was obviously on point! Beyond the gorgeous gowns and snazzy suits, the couples like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani slayed us with their cuteness at the May 21st Billboard Awards!

The stars were OUT for the 2017 Billboard Awards on Sunday, May 21 and looked incredible! The couples totally brought it with some truly stellar style choices that we won’t get over anytime soon. Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 40, were totally all over each other and it was beyond precious! Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus looked as in love as ever. Billy kept it super chill with a black baseball cap, reflective sunglasses and a army green bomber jacket. Tish looked so cute in a white blazer with a black strapless bandeau. She tied the whole ensemble together with a trendy black flat-brimmed hat.

Maia Mitchell and Rudy Mancuso were so adorable. The 23 year-old Australian actress managed to be both sexy and romantic with her black and white lace top and skirt. She offered a glimpse of some side and underboob thanks to the opening in her shirt. Rudy totally went the simple and classic route with a buttoned-up black shirt and matching black pants.

The Billboard Awards have got to be one of the biggest nights for music and we cannot wait to see all the jaw-dropping moments. Celine Dion, 49, and Cher, 71, have announced as performers and we couldn’t be more pumped to see them! The red carpet was already a non-stop fashion show. Vanessa Hudgens, 28, was pretty in pink in a sweet that was covered in bows. Camila Cabello, 20, went for a super sexy look with a red lacy number. Lea Michele opted for an edgier look than we’re used to seeing her in. Her tight slightly undone bun went perfectly with her black partially sheer black floor-length dress.

HollywoodLifers, which couple rocked the Billboard red carpet the best? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.