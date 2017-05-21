Billboard Awards: Best Hair & Makeup — Vanessa Hudgens & More

REX/Shutterstock, AP Images

It was totally a ‘girl power’ type of night at the 2017 Billboard Awards with superstars like Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Halsey and more rocking the stage with their beauty looks! Vote on the best of the night below!

Vanessa Hudgens co-hosted the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and was drop dead gorgeous showing off her brand new bob! It was in pretty waves, in a deep side part. Her pink makeup matched her girly pink dress! Nicki Minaj kicked off the night with a dramatic performance. But it wasn’t as dramatic as her waist length hair! She first showed off her pink locks on May 17, but it was back to back for the Billboard Awards. Camila Cabello’s long dark locks were styled sleek and straight for the carpet, and later, on stage, she rocked big curls. Miley Cyrus performed her new single “Malibu” and showed off her dark roots. Celine Dion looked amazing as well, taking the stage to sing “My Heart Will Go On.”

Halsey‘s newest shaved head was striking and sexy as she performed on the show. Lea Michele‘s glam squad came through — amazing work Sarah Potempa! Olivia Munn‘s neutral eye look was thanks to CHANEL shadows and makeup artist Patrick Ta! Lorde performed and looked absolutely gorgeous with a red lip. 2017 Billboard Music Awards ICON Award recipient Cher looked ageless just ONE DAY after her 71st birthday!

HollywoodLifers, who had the best hair and makeup look at the BBMAs?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.