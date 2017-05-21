Beyonce Wins Billboard Music Award Top Female Artist — Beats Out Adele

REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations, Beyonce! She beat out Rihanna, Sia, Ariana Grande and Adele for Top Female Artist at the 2017 Billboard Awards on May 21, and it makes her the most awarded artist at the show EVER. Are you glad Bey won?

Top Female Artist is one of the toughest categories at the Billboard Music Awards, because we always love every single woman nominated. Of course, there can only be one winner, and this year it was Beyonce! Congrats. The only thing we can say to her is: all of the applause!

While the awards are great and all, everyone knows the best part of the BBMAs is the musical performances. Tonight, we’ve been treated to amazing acts like Julia Michaels and The Chainsmokers, plus live debuts of songs from Miley Cyrus and Camila Cabello, not to mention the stellar opening that was Nicki Minaj, and you can bet there’s plenty more to come! So exciting.

Of course, Bey wasn’t present tonight, because she’s about to be a mama once again any day now! Still, she’s proven that you don’t even need to show up to win the whole damn thing — Bey has already taken the prize for Top Female Artist, Top Touring Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Tour and Top R&B Album tonight! Slay. Sadly we won’t get to see her perform, obviously, but you can relive her stellar Grammys performance from earlier this year right here. And there’s always 2018!

@Beyonce is the second most honored artist with five wins so far at the #BBMAs! 🐝 Congratulations! A post shared by Billboard Music Awards (@bbmas) on May 21, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full BBMAs coverage.

HollywoodLifers, leave your congrats for Beyonce in the comments! Do you think she was the right choice for Top Female Artist?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.