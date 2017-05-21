Angelina Jolie Leaning On Maddox & Treating Him Like The Man Of The House After Split

REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie has got the best support system in the world after her divorce from Brad Pitt thanks to her kids, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! You’ll be so touched over how Maddox has really been there for his mom!

Angelina Jolie, 41, has had her entire family rally around her after her heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt, 53. “Angie has been leaning heavily on the kids since the split, and they’ve been a real rock for her,” a Angelina’s family friend told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The kids are her pride and joy, her reason for life, they are her crowning achievement and they are fiercely protective and supportive of her—especially Maddox, 15.”

The mother of six has reportedly really found her oldest son stepping up to help her out. “He’s really stepped up as the man of the house—Madd is Angie’s cheerleader and chief protector, and he rallies the troops whenever she’s feeling down or blue,” the insider told us. “The bond between Madd and Angie is amazing, so strong and unbreakable…he would literally do anything for his mom.”

Angelina has reportedly taken huge strides forward and even bought a brand new house for herself and the kids. The Los Angeles mansion cost her a pretty penny with a reported $25 million price tag! “Everyone in the family is happy that Angelina has decided to buy a place a mile away from Brad’s house,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Angelina chose her new home because it is close to Brad’s, the only home her children know. Angie’s new place is in the same ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood about a mile and a half away from Brad, in Los Feliz, where the kids have grown up.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Angelina’s new house will help her move on? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.