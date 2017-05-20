Willie Nelson ‘Laughs Off’ Death Hoax Rumors — He’s Still ‘Alive & Kicking’

REX/Shutterstock

Well this is a load off our minds! Apparently the Willie Nelson death hoax that made the rounds on the internet on May 20 is totally bogus. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Willie himself actually finds the whole thing hilarious.

“Willie [Nelson] is so used to being killed off by the internet that he just laughs it off now,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how the 84-year-old country singer reacted to the most recent crazy celebrity death hoax aimed at him. “It seems like every other week another death hoax pops up, and he takes it all in stride. His family is more hurt by the rumors, but it’s like water off a duck’s back to Willie. He has a wicked sense of humor, and he’s still very much alive and kicking.” Well we couldn’t be happier to hear that!

On May 20, Snopes reported that the country music icon had tragically passed away, but we soon figured out it was all just people blowing smoke, and we are so glad because we love Willie! There really is a celebrity death hoax almost every week now, but recently they have all been younger stars, like Avril Lavigne, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber. So, it makes it easier to tell right away that they are bogus. However, with Willie being a much older star the rumors did get a little scary!

The king of country has been rocking the industry for 50 years now and is responsible for classic hits like “Always On My Mind,” “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain,” and “On The Road Again.” He is also known for the controversial legal battle he had with the IRS over $32 million in unpaid taxes they claimed he owed. However, Willie’s lawyers were able to negotiate the debt down to $16 million and then Willie hilariously released his double album The IRS Tapes: Who’ll Buy My Memories?. Willie is also a proud advocate for the legalization of marijuana, as he really, really loves his weed.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Willie’s death hoax? Did you think he had actually died? Give us all your thoughts below!

