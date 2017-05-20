Cloud Computing & Javier Castellano: 5 Things To Know On Preakness Champions

REX/Shutterstock

Well, that was unexpected. Horse racing fans around the nation were shocked as Cloud Computing, lead by jockey Javier Castellano, pulled into first place at the last second of the 2017 Preakness in Baltimore. Many people were banking on either Always Dreaming, who dominated the Kentucky Derby a couple of weeks ago, or Classic Empire to win on May 20. Against all odds, Cloud Computing and Javier proved that a good racing track record doesn’t always guarantee a victorious performance. Here are five things to know about the most famous horse and jockey in the US right now!

1) Cloud Computing is new to professional racing. This handsome chestnut brown boy didn’t make his debut until February 11, when he competed in the Maiden Special Weight and came in FIRST on the fourth race at the Aqueduct track.

2) At the Preakness Stakes, it doesn’t matter how to start — but how you finish! For the majority of the two-minute race, Cloud Computing was trailing behind Always Dreaming and Classic Empire. Almost out of nowhere he got this crazy burst of energy and ran past them both in the final seconds!

3) The media is calling it a “major upset.” Because the majority of people didn’t bank on Cloud Computing, many outlets and Twitter users are trash talking the Preakness Stakes in frustration. A lucky few, however, are celebrating their win with champagne and tons of dollar bills in-hand!

4) Unlike his horse, Javier is a racing veteran! The Venezuela-born jockey began his riding career in 1996. The following year he moved to the United States where he competed mostly in Florida. Then in 2001, he relocated to New York and joined the New York State racing circuit.

5) Not to sound conceded, but he’s used to winning. Coming in first place is something Javier has become accustomed to. He’s won several major races, including Breeders’ Cup Classic, the Travers Stakes, the Preakness Stakes, and the Jockey Club Gold Cup. No big deal.

Cloud Computing won the G1 Preakness Stakes under Javier Castellano.#DubaiRacing pic.twitter.com/QJO6zh1pQp — Dubai Racing Channel (@DubaiRacingTV) May 20, 2017

