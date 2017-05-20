Golden State Warriors Vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 3 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The Golden State Warriors are looking to go up by 3-0 in their Western Conference final series against the San Antonio Spurs. The action moves to Texas for game three and we’ve got your way to watch via live stream on May 20 at 9pm EST.

We got a taste of what happens when the San Antonio Spurs are without star Kawhi Leonard when the Golden State Warriors had a 136-100 blowout in game two on May 16. The 25-year-old re-injured his ankle in game one in a play that has caused tons of controversy. Many fans think Warriors center Zaza Pachulia meant to intentionally injure him by crowding his landing following a jump shot. The 33-year-old got called for a foul, but that’s hardly enough for Spurs fans who are now looking at a finals without their superstar, as he’s still highly questionable for game three.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was left fuming over the play, calling Zaza’s behavior “dangerous” and “unsportsmanlike.” He told reporters that, “This particular individual has a history with that kind of action. You can go back and look at Dallas games where he got a flagrant two for elbowing Patty Mills. The play where he took Kawhi down and locked his arm in Dallas and could have broken his arm. Ask David West, his current teammate, how things went when Zaza was playing for Dallas and he and David got into it.” Ouch!

One Spurs fan is so pissed off that he’s suing Zaza on behalf of the team’s season ticket holders. “All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio,” said Alfonso Kennard, Jr., lead attorney for plaintiff Juan Vazquez on May 17. They claim that Zaza acted “without excuse or justification, intentionally and maliciously invaded the landing zone of an opposing athlete, Kawhi Leonard.”

The Spurs are already down Tony Parker, who suffered a playoffs ending ruptured left quadriceps tendon during the team’s series with the Houston Rockets. Without Kawhi, the team’s chances of beating the reigning Western Conference champs led by talent that includes reigning league MVP Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are slim to none.

