Preakness Stakes Live Stream: Watch The Triple Crown Horse Race Online

REX/Shutterstock

Off and running! The second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown is here, and all eyes will be on Kentucky Derby champ Always Dreaming for the win at the 142nd Preakness Stakes. We’ve got your way to live stream the big race on May 20 with the post time at 6:45pm EST.

It may not be as flashy as the Kentucky Derby, but the Preakness Stakes is still one of horse racing’s greatest contests. It’s the second leg of the Triple Crown and everyone is waiting to see if Derby champ Always Dreaming can pull off another victory. The colt is the odds-on favorite among betters, with a 4-5 early line. He drew the fourth post position, putting him right in the middle of the pack of 10 horses competing. Right next to him in the fifth gate with be Classic Empire, the second most favored thoroughbred with 3-1 odds for winning. Having the two best horses in the race right together out of the gate should make for an incredibly exciting contest.

The track at Pimlico in Maryland is the shortest of the three Triple Crown races, at 1-3/16 mile, which should favor Always Dreaming’s breakout speed. At least the track should be dry, as blue skies are predicted for the May 20th race. The Kentucky Derby was soaked with rain before this year”s running, making for a wet and muddy track that slowed down the pack of horses.

Always Dreaming’s trainer, Todd Pletcher, has never won in nine starts Pimlico and thinks this could be his year. “I really have tremendous respect for the Preakness. It’s something I’d love to win. It’s just in a lot of cases, we felt like our horses needed a little more time to recover. Not all of them have bounced out of the Derby as well as it seems Dreaming has,” he revealed before the race. Todd said his horse has been training well all week in Maryland and is raring to go for the 142nd running of the Preakness. “He’s shown us everything we were hoping for leading us back in two weeks, Tank seems full. He seems eager to go.”

