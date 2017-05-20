Anaheim Ducks Vs. Nashville Predators Game 5 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

So exciting! The action in the NHL Western Conference Finals heads back to Anaheim as the Ducks host the Nashville Predators with the series tied up 2-2. We’ve got your way to watch game five via live stream at 7:15pm EST on May 20.

Whew! The Anaheim Ducks saved themselves from a do or die elimination game when they tied up their series against the Nashville Predators 2-2 with a game four overtime win on the road. They had a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the third period before the Preds came alive, scoring twice including Filip Forsberg’s goal with 35 seconds on the clock to force OT. It took Corey Perry‘s goal 10 minutes, 25 seconds into overtime to put the Ducks ahead and keep them out of a devastating 3-1 situation as the series heads back to the Honda Center. He’s proven to be a playoffs hero when it comes to post-regulation play, as this was Corey’s third overtime goal in the post-season and the second of the Ducks/Predators series.

The game snapped the Predators 10 home game winning streak inside Bridgestone Arena, where they’ve been playing to boisterous crowds that have included some of country music’s top stars, with fans such as Luke Bryan, 40, Dierks Bentley, 41, Carrie Underwood, 34, and the members of Lady Antebellum in the stands to cheer on the Predators. They even had the likes of Keith Urban, 49, and Kelly Clarkson, 35, sing the National Anthem for their two home games against the Ducks.

Anaheim caught a HUGE break in the series when it was announced on May 19 that the Predator’s top scorer Ryan Johansen, 24, suffered a thigh injury in game four that will require surgery. He will miss the rest of the playoffs, and has been SO key for Nashville in the postseason, leading the team in with three goals, 10 assists.

“They’ve been getting a lot of attention for how they’ve been playing and they’ve been playing good. And they’re a good team, a strong team,” Ducks left wing Andrew Cogliano said of the Predators. “I think we’re here for a reason as well. I think tonight we pushed back a little bit, and now it’s best out of three.”

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will take this series, the Predators or the Ducks?

