T.I. & Tiny: Why She Thinks Bernice Burgos’ Attention-Seeking Behavior Is ‘Pathetic’

Better grab some popcorn, this feud between Tiny and Bernice Burgos is far from over! T.I.’s estranged wife thinks his new girlfriend’s attention-seeking behavior is beyond ‘pathetic,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Catfight!

Move over Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, there’s another catfight in town! It’s no secret that Tiny, 41, and T.I.‘s, 36, new girlfriend Bernice Burgos don’t like each other, but their feud just reached a whole new level. “Tiny thinks Bernice’s behavior lately is just pathetic,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Bernice is obviously desperate for attention. Tiny is totally taking the high ground on this and is refusing to be pulled into Bernice’s pettiness and attention-seeking drama.” But regardless of what the Xscape singer thinks, she can’t help the fact that everyone wants a piece of Bernice right now!

T.I. is just one of the many guys lusting after Bernice — and it may be thanks to her steamy Instagram pictures. The brunette beauty, who recently captured the attention of Chris Brown, has been posting sexy photos of her booty and nipple piercings on social media. Sheer shirts and barely-there bikinis have become her go-to outfits. So what does the “Zero” rapper have to say about his new interest? Well, “he thinks she’s sexy AF,” an insider close to the situation told us EXCLUSIVELY, adding that he’s “low-key” into her and always falls for beautiful models, just like every other red-blooded man on the planet.

With Bernice being the shiniest new toy on the market these days, T.I. might have to mark his territory. The hip-hop star is SERIOUSLY protective of his woman, and won’t ever let her star in another rapper’s music video. The thought of her twerking or dancing for another guy makes him sick. It’s a huge “no-no” in his book and could very easily be a relationship deal breaker. Proceed with caution, Bernice!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Tiny — is Bernice an attention wh*re? Comment below!

