Courtesy of Instagram

T.I. is one lucky guy! Although his longtime relationship with Tiny ended at the end of 2016, he’s already seemingly moved on with Bernice Burgos. But…which of these stunning women is sexier? Check out their comparison pics and VOTE here!

Fans were absolutely devastated when news broke that Tiny had filed for divorce from T.I. after 15 years together and more than six years of marriage in December 2016. However, many weren’t convinced they’d actually go through with it. After all, they continued to spend time together — granted, it was with their kids — and they even met up for a Valentine’s Day date! However, at the end of March, it was revealed that T.I. had an alleged side chick, Bernice Burgos, who started going at it with Tiny on Instagram (Tiny later confirmed that Bernice wasn’t a side chick — she came in the picture after T.I. and Tiny broke up). Then, on April 11, the rapper confirmed that his split from Tiny was definitely still on.

Ever since Bernice’s name came into the picture, it certainly seems like things have gone downhill for Tiny and T.I. At first, she insisted they were just friends and he made it clear he wasn’t looking for another relationship after the divorce. He even called love a “distraction” from his career! However, at the beginning of May, T.I. and Bernice reunited and partied hard at a strip club, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that they’re super into each other.

It’s no secret that Tiny and Bernice are NOT fans of one another — they’ve gone back and forth in a battle of words on social media more than once — and now, we’re pitting them against each other yet again. Click through the gallery above to check out comparison photos of both women and then vote below for who you think is sexier!

HollywoodLifers, which of T.I’s women do YOU think is hotter? Vote in the poll above and let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.