Taylor Swift’s Music Producer Drags Katy Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ — See Scathing Tweet

Need some aloe vera for that massive burn? Taylor Swift’s music producer totally slammed Katy Perry’s diss track ‘Swish Swish’ on Twitter. Joseph Kahn has worked with both pop stars on their music videos, but now we know where his loyalty really lies!

Better grab some popcorn ’cause this Katy Perry, 32, and Taylor Swift, 27, feud is far from over! Now, new people like music producer Joseph Kahn are choosing ride-or-die sides, and the results aren’t pretty. “If you’re gonna do a diss track, at least put a decent hook in it,” he tweeted on May 20, referring to Katy’s latest single “Swish Swish” off her forthcoming album, Witness. At first glance, it makes sense that he’d defend the blonde singer since they worked together on “Bad Blood,” “Blank Space,” and “Out Of The Woods.” But check this out — Joseph ALSO worked with the brunette songstress many years ago on “Waking Up In Vegas.” The shade is real.

With the number of soldiers in their respective armies, this Katy vs. Taylor battle has turned into an all-out WAR. Even Ruby Rose voiced her opinion! The model, a devoted member to Taylor’s #Squad, tweeted this just the other day — “Purposeful Poop” to “Bomb A Petit” to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda…Stop trying to make Wit…I mean “fetch” happen.” She added this a coupl hours later, “I’ve always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited.” The tweets are STILL on her wall, so clearly she’s standing by what she wrote!

With all this drama surrounding Katy, we can’t wait to see how her Saturday Night Live performance will pan out tonight. Will her Hollywood nemesis react on social media? Will Cara post another rant? Both situations are highly likely. OMG — what if the “Chained To The Rhythm” hitmaker disses Taylor on stage or in a skit?! Anything is possible!

