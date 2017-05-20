‘SNL’: The Rock Says He’s Running For President In 2020 With Tom Hanks As VP

Courtesy of NBC

From the beaches of ‘Baywatch’ to center stage of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Dwayne Johnson consistently keeps us entertained. In his opening monologue, The Rock confirmed that he’s interested in running for President with Tom Hanks as his VP.

Whether it’s his perfect pearly white smile or sculpted muscles, there’s something about Dwayne Johnson, 45, that keeps women wanting more. Luckily, the actor’s Saturday Night Live opening monologue is just the tip of the iceberg for tonight’s finale episode. Following his interview with GQ, The Rock confirmed that he’s interested in running for President in 2020 with Tom Hanks as Vice President. “When it comes to politics, we need poise and less noise,” he said in his opening monologue. “Americans need strong, capable leader who care.” Tom interjects — “THAT SOUNDS LIKE US! We need to be around and do it!”

Arguably Hollywood’s biggest chameleon, Dwayne is many different things to many people. He’s a professional WWE wrestler, an actor, a husband, a father of two, and maybe our next president. Yes you read that right, The Rock is thinking about running for office. The idea has been in play for a few years, he admitted in an interview with GQ magazine, but now it’s getting serious. “Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody.” Wow, those are all the qualifications that Donald Trump is seriously lacking.

But if there’s one thing that’s more buzzy than his potential presidency and Baywatch movie combined, it’s the Vin Diesel feud! Bad blood between the muscular actors started brewing while filming Fate Of The Furious and soon after spilled over thanks to a Facebook post by Dwayne. In a social media rant, the California-native called out his co-star’s “lazy” and “disruptive” behavior on set. He didn’t drop any specific names but every knew it was about Vin.

