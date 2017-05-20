Ruby Rose Addresses Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Feud: ‘Karma Exists & The Truth Surfaces’

REX/Shutterstock

Let this be a lesson to all the haters, don’t mess with Ruby Rose’s friends. The model addressed the nasty feud between Katy Perry and gal pal Taylor Swift once again on May 20, tweeting that ‘karma exists’ and ‘the truth always surfaces.’

Ruby Rose, 31, doesn’t appreciate bullies, especially when they come after one of her friends. The Australian model, who has been Team Taylor Swift, 27, since the beginning, took to Twitter once again on May 20 to shed her light on the Katy Perry, 32, feud. “I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I’m not god and I can’t decide when or how that is,” she wrote on social media, adding that her past experiences with bullying in school have highly affected her opinions as an adult. “Being mean doesn’t suit me and leaves me feeling dirty. Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs.”

This string of tweets comes one day after Ruby slammed Katy’s “Swish Swish” diss track. We’re not just speculating anymore, the pop star herself basically confirmed that the song is a clap back to “Bad Blood.” Katy finally came clean about the message on Jimmy Fallon’s late night talkshow. “Is that about anyone we know?,” the comedic host asked, desperate for a name drop. ”I think it’s a great anthem for people to use when anyone is trying to hold you down and bully you,” she replied as the crowd went wild with applause.

As much as we love Ruby’s stance on anti-bullying, it’s a little hypothetical considering she totally ripped apart “Swish Swish” just yesterday. “Purposeful poop” to “bomb a petit” to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit..I mean “fetch” happen,” tweeted the Orange Is The New Black actress. Wouldn’t that be considered bullying?

