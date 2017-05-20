17 Times Prince George & Princess Charlotte Were Too Cute For Words

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of the Kensington Royal Twitter

It’s Pippa Middleton’s wedding day — and her adorable nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are serving as pageboy and bridesmaid! They’re sure to look as adorable as ever, and you can look back at more of their cutest moments right here.

Prince William and Kate Middleton sure do make some cute kids! The pair welcomed their first child, a son, Prince George, in July 2013, and he immediately won over hearts of people all over the world. George has grown up right in front of our very eyes, and it’s hard to believe he’s already about to be FOUR years old! The toddler has a ton of personality, which comes across in all photos of him, and he definitely is a happy child. Plus, can we talk about his adorable royal style? From overalls to shorts and sweaters, we’ve seen George in all sorts of various outfits, and he looks just as cute every single time.

Two months before his second birthday, George got a little sister when Kate gave birth to Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015. It seems like the little ones were close from the moment Charlotte was born, and photos from her first portrait session show George adorably kissing her on the forehead. We haven’t seen nearly as many pictures of Charlotte as we have of George, but it seems like she definitely has a love of animals — her face lights up when she’s surrounded by dogs or stuffed animals! She seems to be quite the curious and fascinated baby just like her brother, too, and her recently-released second birthday portrait was too cute for words.

Kate said on May 16 that she’s nervous her kids might “misbehave” at Pippa Middleton’s wedding on May 20, but even if they do get a little antsy, we can imagine their cuteness will eventually win everyone over. Click through the gallery above to check out George and Charlotte’s cutest pics and get excited for the big day!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that George and Charlotte are totally ADORABLE like we do?!

