Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pack On The PDA On Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Day

Love was totally in the air at Pippa Middleton’s romantic country wedding and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not keep their hands off each other! Their adorable moments together from the big day will make you swoon!

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 35, never looked more in love than at Pippa Middleton’s wedding on Saturday, May 20. The couple were positively beaming at each other after seeing Pippa and her new husband James Matthews, 41, say their vows in St. Mark’s Church in Berkshire. Meghan looked lovely in a dress that was beyond perfect for the occasion. Harry looked handsome in his formal navy blue suit with a matching tie. Could these two be the next to tie the knot? It’s definitely a possibility…for the future. “Right now Harry and Meghan are leaning towards not wanting to attract extra attention, especially on a day that’s not about them,” an insider revealed to E!. “It takes the pressure off.” SEE MEGHAN AND HARRY AT PIPPA’S WEDDING HERE.

Things seemed to have gotten serious between them because Meghan got an invitation despite Pippa’s reported “no ring, no bring” policy. Meghan has reportedly charmed everyone in Harry’s family, even his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 91! She reportedly approves of the new lady in Harry’s life. “The palace is abuzz with news that Harry and Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a source dished to OK! magazine. Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William, 34 have reportedly been thrilled by the change they’ve seen in Harry. “He’s so happy and confident and they can’t help but credit Meghan,” the insider told the mag.

Meghan has been splitting her time between filming Suits in Toronto and London, but no one expects her to stay on the show for much longer. “No one gets the impression she’s staying on the show much longer. They believe she’s going to marry Harry,” a source told Us Weekly. Security has reportedly had to tighten with Meghan dating the one of the most famous bachelor’s in the world. “Information was leaking out of Suits like crazy,” the insider said, “Everyone was warned to stop talking or they would be fired.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry and Meghan will be next to walk down the aisle? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

