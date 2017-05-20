Preakness Stakes Race & Awards Show: Highlight Pics From The Triple Crown Event

Rex/Shutterstock

Get ready for some thrilling racing action, as it’s time to head to Baltimore on May 21 for the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes. Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming prepares to win the second race in the Triple Crown, so see all the highlights from this fantastic event!

Now that the excitement of the 2017 Kentucky Derby has settled down, it’s time to get hyped for the second leg of the coveted Triple Crown of thoroughbred horse racing. Taking place at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, the May 20 event promised to be even more exciting than the “Run For The Roses.” Actually, this event was called “the Run For The Black Eye Susans,” because the winning horse is draped in a blanket of yellow flowers, woven to resemble Maryland’s state flower.

Fresh off his victory at the Kentucky Derby, Always Dreaming was the odds-on favorite going into this race. Shortly behind him was Classic Empire, the three-year-old horse (and half-brother of American Pharoah) who had a rough time at the Derby, finishing fourth after a bad start. Classic Empire and his jockey, Julien Leparoux, planned to bounce back and take the win, but they had to hold off challenges from Multiplier, Cloud Computing, Hence, Gunnevera, Term of Art, Senior Investment, Lookin At Lee and Conquest Mo Money.

While the Kentucky Derby has the mint julep as its official drink, the Preakness is known for the Black-Eyed Susan, a drink that originally contained vodka, rum, orange juice, pineapple juice and a splash of triple sec, according to Quartz.com. Garnish with a cherry or a slice or orange and, as always, drink responsibly. Don’t forget to check out the live stream so you see every thrilling second.

After these two minutes of pure excitement, the racing world will turn its eyes towards Elmont, New York for the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes. It’s the third and final leg of the coveted Triple Crown. The last horse to win all three – the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes – was the aforementioned American Pharoah in 2015. Pharoah was the first horse since Affirmed to pull off the feat in 1978.

HollywoodLifers, which horse do you want to win the Preakness Stakes? Check out all the highlights in the gallery above.

