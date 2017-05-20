Pippa Middleton Is A Vision In Her Giles Deacon Wedding Gown — Pics & Video

AP Images

Flawless! Wearing an elegant Giles Deacon wedding gown, Pippa Middleton looked angelic while tying the knot with James Matthews on May 20. She truly was a vision with her romantic up ‘do and soft makeup. See the blushing bride’s stunning style!

Pippa Middleton, 33, must have taken her groom’s breath away in this stunning gown! The blushing bride looked absolutely perfect on her special day, clad in a handmade Giles Deacon design. Before exchanging her vows with hedge fund millionaire James Matthews, 41, she gave the first peek at her lace white dress while preparing to walk down the aisle at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. With her cap-sleeved gown, glittering Maidenhair Fern tiara made by Robinson Pelham and Stephen Jones veil, Pippa dazzled in her chic accessorizes.

FashionCanada: Pippa Middleton arriving at the church for her wedding looking breathtaking https://t.co/jrFXcpj0UX pic.twitter.com/iM1yEDBVns — AsianFashionStore (@Asian_fashion_s) May 20, 2017

As we previously reported, Pippa’s bridal dress design is “very simple, elegant and it’s all handmade,” a source close to Giles Deacon‘s team told E! News. DETAILS. Pippa became a sensation when she rocked a figure-hugging ivory Alexander McQueen dress at Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s royal wedding in 2011. Now in full circle, they watched Pippa tie the knot and it certainly was a magical experience. Kate even helped her sister out by fixing her dress at one point! Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, also served as the page boy and flower girl.

Pippa and James wed at the church’s altar beneath a gorgeous stained glass window. With over 300 guests in attendance, televisions were installed in the venue to ensure that everyone got the best view. Pippa’s parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton hosted the star-studded reception and James’ parents David Matthews and Jane Matthews were also in attendance.

Prince Harry‘s girlfriend Meghan Markle was even invited to the highly anticipated wedding, despite the “no ring, no bring” policy. Love was definitely in the air! James popped the question to Pippa in July 2016, with a 3.5-carat art deco-inspired diamond engagement ring from London jeweler, Robinson Pelham. Now, their beautiful love story continues as husband and wife!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Pippa’s stunning wedding gown? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.