Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Day: See Every Romantic Moment From Her Big Day In Pics

Pippa Middleton’s wedding day was truly straight out of a fairy tale! On a very rainy May 20, Pippa married her fiance James Matthews in a gorgeous UK wedding that brought out the sunshine. The timeless photos from the big celebration will make even the least romantic people melt.

Pippa Middleton had the wedding day of her dreams! The 33 year-old married her longtime boyfriend James Matthews, 41, in a romantic ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire on Saturday, May 20. The bride looked perfect from her lovely curled, pinned bun to her stunning bespoke gown Giles Deacon gown, which, according to the BBC, was made to create the allusion of being seamless. Whoa. Pippa paired the dress with a Stephen Jones veil, a Maidenhair Fern tiara, and Manolo Blahnik ivory satin shoes. The day was filled with moments that were absolutely touching!

Pippa and her father Michael arrived at the ceremony soon after 11:15 BST and then the magical 45-minute ceremony began! The beautiful church is only a few miles away from the Middleton family home in Bucklebury — which is where the reception will be held in a large glass marquee, later in the day. Though security was VERY strict, around 100 onlookers made it out to cheer for the bride and her man.

Princess Kate, Pippa’s sister, and her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were part of the bridal party, with Pippa’s big sister rearranging her train before she made her procession, and Pippa’s niece and nephew serving as bridesmaid and page boy, respectively. Reality TV star Spencer Matthews, James’ 28-year-old younger brother, acted as the best man. Among the famous guests at the church were Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and Roger Federer and his wife Mirka. While Prince Harry’s girlfriend actress Meghan Markle is reportedly in the UK, she was not seen at the church.

Luckily, the very heavy rain that started once the ceremony began ended right before the church doors swung open The bells started ringing right before 12:30 BST, to let the world know that Pippa and James were now husband and wife. The newlyweds walked along the church path holding hands as guests walked to the Englefield House, where a champagne toast will reportedly be held.

Pippa has got to be relieved that all the months of planning paid off and everything went so well. “Pippa wants the day to be perfect. But as any bride will tell you, it’s really never that simple. There have been a few nervous tears, and she hasn’t been sleeping well,” a source told Life & Style magazine in the days leading up to the ceremony. Pippa reportedly knew that everything would work out in the end because the day was all about James and herself. “She’s deeply in love with James and knows all the drama will be worth it,” the insider explained. “She’s so happy to be starting the rest of her life with the man she loves.”

The wedding’s Scottish theme was sprinkled throughout the decorations and entertainment. “Everything will be Scottish in nature – bagpipes, the lot,” a source told The Daily Mail. The big day reportedly costed a whopping £330,000 – or $427,000! The couple were reportedly given 17 lbs. of beluga caviar as a gift by an anonymous Russian donor. That’s one crazy wedding present! Pippa planned for guests to have fun at her reception too and even ordered Ping Pong tables to be under the £100,000 glass marquee!

