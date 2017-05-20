Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews In Intimate Wedding Ceremony

AP Images

Pippa Middleton is a bridesmaid no more! Kate’s younger sister is officially a married lady after a romantic country ceremony in Berkshire, England and you’ll be swooning over the dreamy wedding details!

Congratulations in order to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews! The happy couple were married on Saturday, May 20 in a lovely ceremony in St. Marks Church in Englefield, Berkshire. The 33 year-old bride absolutely glowed in a gorgeous high-necked lace gown designed by Giles Deacon. She looked radiant as she left the twelfth-century church with James on her arm. Proud big sister Kate Middleton, 35, looked beyond thrilled for Pippa as she left the chapel with Prince William, 34, and their children Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, in tow.

The little ones played an extra special part in their aunt’s big day. George was a page boy in the wedding party and Charlotte was a flower girl. Kate was worried that her adorable toddlers might act up during the wedding. “She said that they were all really looking forward to her sister’s wedding at the weekend, but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave,” Andrew Bates, 55, told The Daily Mail after chatting with Kate at Queen Elizabeth‘s, 91, first annual garden party of the season.

Pippa reportedly faced her fair share of bridal stress leading up to the wedding. “Pippa wants the day to be perfect. But as any bride will tell you, it’s really never that simple. There have been a few nervous tears, and she hasn’t been sleeping well,” a source told Life & Style magazine ahead of the ceremony. “She’s deeply in love with James and knows all the drama will be worth it. She’s so happy to be starting the rest of her life with the man she loves.” She definitely will happy to kick up her heels and celebrate her wedding at the garden reception thrown by her parents on their nearby estate.

