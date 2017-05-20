‘Swish Swish’: Are The Migos Mad About Nicki Minaj’s Diss? She Reveals The Truth

REX/Shutterstock

Is a feud brewing? Nicki Minaj had a few fiery verses in Katy Perry’s diss track ‘Swish Swish,’ and she totally addressed Migos’ rapper Offset by name. After the sizzling new single dropped, Nicki revealed exactly how the trio felt about her shout out!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Katy Perry, 32, teamed up for an epic collaboration “Swish Swish” on May 18. During her verse, Nicki made reference to Migos rapper Offset and fans didn’t know what to think! “My life is a movie, I’m never off set,” she raps. “Me and my amigos (no, not Offset).” Even though many speculated drama was brewing, Nicki set the record straight and revealed that Quavo reached out to her! “Def one of my fave parts,” she wrote via Twitter on May 19. “Quavo hit me bout the verse. no one has done that metaphor. Ppl usually only focus on flipping amigos.”

If you listen closely, both Katy and Nicki appear to be taking shots at their public rivals, Remy Ma, 36, and Taylor Swift, 27. “Silly rap beefs just get me more checks,” Nicki begins her verse. We can all remember the heated feud between her and the Love & Hip Hop: New York star, which reached new levels after Remy’s nearly 7-minute diss track “ShETHER.” Meanwhile, Katy’s chorus and verses seemed to be a clap back at Taylor’s hit “Bad Blood,” with fiery lyrics like, “You’re calculated, I got your number, cause you’re a joker” and “Your game is tired, you should retire.”

Interestingly enough, Offset is dating Cardi B, 24, who is friends with Remy. Nicki and Cardi reportedly have beef of their own, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY heard back in March that Cardi and Remy are considering dropping a diss track in the future. Hopefully, the ladies will play nice at the BET Awards, since all three are nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

As far as how Remy feels about the track, “she’s still waiting for Nicki to drop a diss track on her own, woman-to-woman like a G bi**h is suppose to,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If this new song with Katy is the best Nicki can do, Remy feels sorry for her.”

Yes. Def one of my fave parts. Quavo hit me bout the verse. Haha! no one has done that metaphor. Ppl usually only focus on flipping "amigos" https://t.co/xkvbjtRzqs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 19, 2017

Yes. I cut ppl off & they're like really dead to me. Everyone knows that. But I never hate them. Keep your heart filled with love. Always. https://t.co/9RD3VjGnt2 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 19, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you happy to hear Quavo gave Nicki the approval? Tell us!

