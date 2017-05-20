REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump is being attacked because she and Ivanka Trump aren’t wearing hijabs on their trip to Saudi Arabia. While some voters are supporting them, others are attacking Donald Trump for dissing Michelle Obama in 2015 when she didn’t wear a headscarf in Saudi Arabia!

First lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump joined President Donald Trump in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on his first trip abroad as president, and when they touched down on May 20 one thing was glaringly obvious — the women were not wearing headscarves. While the two ladies have the right to wear whatever they want (especially because a hijab is actually optional in Saudi Arabia, unlike Iran), this particular decision is controversial because Trump criticized first lady Michelle Obama for deciding not to wear a headscarf when she visited the country in 2015!

Seems Saudi men dont know too much about engaging with beautiful, sophisticated, graceful women who are ALSO powerful

Uncomfortable!#Ivanka pic.twitter.com/xOhFQNX9Aq — Redeemed Suzy (@suzydymna) May 20, 2017

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015

Criticized for not wearing headscarf in Saudi Arabia: Michelle Obama. Not criticized: Ivanka & Melania Trump. Draw your own conclusions. — wesmorgan1 (@wesmorgan1) May 20, 2017

Donald & Melania Trump just arrived in #Riyadh… Mrs Trump without headscarf despite Donald critical of Mrs Obama for doing same in 2015 — Matt McGarry (@mattmcgarry) May 20, 2017

Ivanka and Melania Trump follow in the footsteps of Michelle Obama and forgo a headscarf. Obligatory old Trump tweet for the occasion… pic.twitter.com/ZcGPpP6c7J — Sarah Browning (@sarahbrowning8) May 20, 2017

Trump criticised Michelle Obama for this but now….. First lady Melania Trump forgoes head scarf in Saudi Arabia https://t.co/NNQqR49uB0 — Linda Quest (@windmillcharger) May 20, 2017

For the Obama critics – Michelle Obama did not wear a headscarf in SA. It is optional, unlike Iran.So no, Melania Trump is not exceptional pic.twitter.com/9uBok1blob — Aman Johal (@AmanJohalGFA) May 20, 2017

First Lady Melania #Trump looks so strong sitting next to Saudi leaders… no headscarf, no hijab! Rep the West! #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/ac3AYGbYXO — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 20, 2017

“Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies,” Trump tweeted on Jan. 29, 2015, when President Barack Obama and Michelle were visiting the country to visit the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and meet the new leader King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. So, at the time he wanted Michelle to wear a headscarf in the conservative country so the United States wouldn’t make “enemies,” but now he supports his wife and daughter’s decision to not wear hijabs?

The decision had Twitter extremely divided, with several users focusing on how hypocritical Trump was being and others fiercely supporting the Trumps. “Criticized for not wearing headscarf in Saudi Arabia: Michelle Obama. Not criticized: Ivanka & Melania Trump. Draw your own conclusions,” one user wrote. “First Lady Melania #Trump looks so strong sitting next to Saudi leaders… no headscarf, no hijab! Rep the West! #AmericaFirst,” another tweeted. “For the Obama critics – Michelle Obama did not wear a headscarf in SA. It is optional, unlike Iran. So no, Melania Trump is not exceptional,” another wrote.

When asked why Melania and Ivanka weren’t wearing headscarves the White House told CNN that the ladies were not required to don them. However, Melania and Ivanka did decide to dress rather conservatively in long pants and dresses. Many female leaders, including British Prime Minister Theresa May, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former first lady Laura Bush and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, have opted to forgo the traditional hijab as well.

