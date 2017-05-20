Lady Gaga’s Touching Message To Friend Sonja Before Death — ‘I’m So Proud Of You’

Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

So heartbreaking! Lady Gaga’s best friend and show director Sonja Dunham passed away from cancer on May 19, and just one day prior the singer wrote the most touching tribute to her strength and courage. We’ve got the details, right here!

Just devastating! Lady Gaga‘s fans came to her side on May 19 when she revealed that her longtime friend Sonja Dunham had lost her battle with stage IV cancer. All of her little monsters know how important a role she played in Gaga’s life, as she was the executive director of her shows and one of the singer’s closest confidantes. The “Million Reasons” singer might have known that the end was coming soon, as the day before Sonja passed, she shared the most incredible tribute to her on Instagram. She posted a pic of Sonja and her husband Andre Dubois goofing off on a porch step with the following message:

“Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life. Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy. I love you so much it brings tears to my eyes just to think of all the years we’ve spent together backstage running the show, taking care of each other.”

She continued “You are one of a kind. I’m so proud of you. And you and Andre, your unbreakable beautiful love is what life is all about. You can see it in this photo. Wanted to share this with the world and show them what true beauty looks like. ❤#grigiogirls #sonjadurham @sonjad7777 I love you girl. I love you so much.”

Gaga wrote the song “Grigio Girls” off her album Joanne about Sonja’s terminal diagnosis and how if affected their inner circle “I wrote a song about her on the album, it’s about how me and all of our girlfriends would get together and cry without her when she’s not around, because we love her so much. We just want to be strong with her,” she told radio.com back in Oct. of 2016.

