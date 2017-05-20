REX/Shutterstock

Talk about a grande entrance! For the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, Kendall Jenner showed up in a breathtaking white gown with a FIFTEEN foot train. With those mile-long legs of hers, hopefully the supermodel doesn’t trip on the red carpet!

Look out Cannes, Kendall Jenner, 21, has officially arrived! Always known for her spectacular red carpet style, the supermodel dazzled at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20 in a white dress with a summerly floral print. The one-shoulder gown was paired with dangly diamond earrings, a massive ring, and did we mention the 15-foot train that trailed behind her? Yeah, that happened. Kendall showed off the amazing train by twirling and spinning on the carpet as photographers clicked away in amazement. Her mile-long legs were on full display and the addition of beige heels made her a few inches taller!

If you’ve been keeping up with Kendall’s Snapchat or Instagram stories, you’ll know that she landed in Cannes on May 19 just in time for the film festival’s gala dinner. There must be something in the French water because the brunette bombshell has had back-to-back days of incredible fashion. Just the other day, she turned heads in a strapless white dress that went all the way down to her ankles. The Ralph & Russo piece had a futuristic feel to it with its sharp angles and triangular bodice.

So far her trip to Cannes seems pretty perfect, with the exception of A$AP Rocky who likely stayed behind in Los Angeles. We’re still not-so-patiently waiting for these two to make their red carpet debut. The low-key couple ALMOST walked the carper together at the Met Gala in New York but the rapper backed out at the last second. Ever since that robber broke into Kendall’s home, and she the “Antidote” hitmaker have become MUCH closer and are bonding over the traumatic incident. So sweet!

