Courtesy of NBC

Katy Perry did NOT hold back during her interview on ‘The Tonight Show’ on May 19. On the heels of her uber-controversial track ‘Swish Swish,’ the popstar dished on why the song could definitely be about Taylor Swift!

Katy Perry, 32, appeared on Jimmy Fallon‘s show for the first time in nearly four years, and it was worth the wait. She came out wearing a black sparkly jumpsuit with a super plunging neckline that flashed plenty of amazing cleavage. The host totally went there when it comes to her new song “Swish Swish,” which seems to be a massive diss track about arch-enemy Taylor Swift, 27. He asked, “Is that about anyone we know?” eager to get her to spill some tea and Katy came to play! ” I think it’s a great anthem for people to use when anyone is trying to hold you down and bully you,” she responded defiantly while the audience went wild with applause. Yep, she basically confirmed that it’s a clap back to Taylor’s “Bad Blood.”

She said her album is all about liberation and that her singles so far reflect it. “‘Chained to the Rhythm’ was about political liberation. ‘Bon Apetit’ was about sexual liberation, and ‘Swish’ is the liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you,” she said. It sounds like she got all of her anger towards Taylor out in the song and is ready to move on now.

Katy made waves earlier on May 19 with the release of “Swish Swish,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj. The song featured a double-diss, as Nicki took on her nemesis Remy Ma (My haters is obsessed…Don’t be tryna double back, I already despise you), while Katy reignited her beef with Taylor via lines like, “Don’t you come for me/No, not today/You’re calculated/I got your number/’Cause you’re a joker/And I’m a courtside killer queen,” and the Internet immediately exploded over it.

Katy was in the best of moods during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She’ll also perform on Saturday Night Live’s season finale on May 20, marking her third time on the iconic late night show. If history repeats itself, she’ll appear in a sketch, too. The singer promised that “it will be fire,” and we know she’s going to deliver!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Katy’s interview on The Tonight Show? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.