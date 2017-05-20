REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton positively radiated as she helped her little sis Pippa walk down the aisle on Saturday, May 20! Her gorgeous blush dress and hat fit the occasion perfectly! We’re totally in love with her elegant look for the wedding!

Kate Middleton wowed yet again in Alexander McQueen for her younger sister Pippa’s wedding to James Matthews, 41. The 35 year-old Duchess chose a blush peach dress with a Jane Taylor hat in the same color. She topped off her already gorgeous look with a pair of Kiki McDonough tear-drop earrings that gave her whole ensemble an extra special touch. It was definitely the perfect choice for her sister’s midday ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire on Saturday, May 20. Kate struck a great balance of looking amazing while still not stealing any of her sister’s spotlight.

It would be nearly impossible to take attention away from Pippa on her big day because she looked absolutely flawless in her custom Giles Deacon gown. She accessorized her wedding dress perfectly with a Maidenhair Fern tiara made by Robinson Pelham, Stephen Jones veil, and Manolo Blahnik ivory satin shoes. The dress was described as “very simple, elegant and it’s all handmade,” a source close to Giles Deacon‘s team previously told E! News. It was all of those things and Pippa added an extra special something with that indescribable bridal glow.

You might remember Kate had her wedding dress created by Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton in 2011 so we totally love that she went back to one of her favorite designers for her sister’s big day. Pippa’s gown has some similarities to Kate’s because they both wore lace gowns that hugged their slim figures to perfection. Kate opted for long sleeves, but Pippa went for capped. Her wedding was definitely more toned down than Kate’s because she wasn’t actually marrying into the royal family. She still looked every inch like a princess though!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kate’s dress? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

