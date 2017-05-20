George & Charlotte Steal The Show At Aunt Pippa Middleton’s Wedding — Adorable Pics

AP Images

We cannot handle this cuteness! Although May 20 may have been Pippa Middleton’s big day, her precious niece & nephew, Prince George & Princess Charlotte, melted our hearts with their sweet roles in her wedding! As page boy & tiny bridesmaid, the mini royals made quite a splash, and we are loving these pics!

Pippa Middleton, 33, said “I do” to James Matthews at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire on May 20. And while obviously Kate Middleton‘s, 35, sister looked unbelievably gorgeous in her stunning wedding gown, the blushing bride wasn’t the only one who claimed the spotlight at the glamorous nuptials. In fact, the cutest attendees by far were Kate and Prince William‘s, 34, adorable kids Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2. Pippa even made sure her niece and nephew had special roles DURING the wedding, and they seriously could not have been more precious as they carried out their duties!

George was a page boy for Pippa and James, which is a role typically reserved for British royal weddings. Traditionally, page boys carry the bride’s train, but some pages act as ring bearers as well. George looked so sweet in his white and gold pageboy outfit! He obviously took his job seriously and was seen instructing his younger sister in the doorway of the church before the ceremony. Little Charlotte on the other hand, served as a bridesmaid, and honestly, she’s the cutest — smallest — bridesmaid we’ve ever seen! Her little flower crown and matching flower heart totally made us melt! While Pippa’s special day seemed to go off without a hitch, Kate admitted earlier in the week that she was “slightly nervous” for how her youngsters would behave at their aunt’s ceremony.

“She said that they were all really looking forward to her sister’s wedding at the weekend, but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave,” Andrew Bates, 55, said Kate told him on May 16 at Queen Elizabeth‘s, 91, annual garden party. “She said she was hopeful that they would be good but you never know at that age.” SO true! But hey, either way, they looked incredibly adorable. George thankfully waited until after the church service to throw a little tantrum after Charlotte got to hold Kate’s hand as they left. She sweetly calmed down the little prince before they all left the church to celebrate Pippa’s exciting day.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable are George and Charlotte on their aunt’s big day? Do you love how Pippa gave them both roles in the ceremony?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.