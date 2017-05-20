‘SNL:’ Donald Trump, KellyAnne Conway & More Sing ‘Hallelujah’ As If Presidency Is Over

Courtesy of NBC

Does Donald Trump know what year it is? Even though his stint at the White House in Washington DC is far from over, the President sang ‘Hallelujah’ on the piano with KellyAnne Conway, Steve Bannon, Ivanka Trump, and his two sons.

Remember when Donald Trump, 70, won the election and Saturday Night Live mourned by having Kate McKinnon sing “Hallelujah” on the piano dressed as Hillary Clinton? In an ironic turn of events, now it was Trump’s turn to perform his own rendition with KellyAnne Conway, Ivanka Trump (yes, Scarlett Johansson made a special appearance), and his sons, even though his presidency is FAR from over. We’re still stuck with the former business mogul until 2020, but at least Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks are willing to take his place in the White House!

With this being the final episode of season 42, fans are starting to wonder what they’ll do without a weekly dose of Alec Baldwin‘s impression. Watching the 30 Rock star take on this new role was a true delight, and now, we can’t imagine SNL any other way. But in the heartbreaking case that Alec decides NOT to participate in season 43, there’s someone already willing to take his place and put on the blonde toupee. That brave soldier is Johnny Depp, who recently delivered a spot-on impression of the President on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star even admitted that he’d NEVER seen Alec’s skits in the first place!

As we prepare to spend a whole summer without SNL, let’s review some of our favorite Trump-inspired moments from the show. The first highlight that comes to mind is Melissa McCarthy as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Did you catch that one episode where Spicer and the former Apprentice host MADE OUT?! We also loved with Kristen Stewart brought Trump’s legitimate tweets about her romance with Robert Pattinson to light. Like the rest of the world, the President was basically obsessed with her cheating scandal! We can’t wait to see what season 43 will bring.

"I'm not giving up because I didn't do anything wrong." #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/Vlzel9V33y — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 21, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you going to miss watching the cold open skits of SNL? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.