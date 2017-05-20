Did LeBron Ban Khloe Kardashian From Cavs’ Games? Report Claims He Did

REX/Shutterstock

Has Khloe Kardashian been kicked off the court? LeBron James allegedly banned Tristan Thompson’s GF from going to their playoffs games, according to a shocking new report! Do you think Lebron would ever do that?

Khloe Kardashian, 32, has reportedly been told to stay home from the Cleveland Cavliers’ games by LeBron James, 32, according MTO News! Lebron reportedly had decided that Tristan Thompson, 26, can’t have any distractions from his girl as they get deeper into the NBA playoffs. Khloe was reportedly even told she’s “banned” from the finals if the Cavs make it all the way! That sounded super harsh!

Khloe and LeBron have had their issues in the past. She reportedly got really upset with him after he got angry with Tristan and blamed him for letting Pacers player Paul George, 26, score 16 consecutive points in a game on Apr. 2. “Khloe saw LeBron go ham on Tristan and, naturally, she didn’t like it,” a source told HollywoodLife.com at the time. “TT’s family now and when you mess with him, you mess with her!” Khloe reportedly tried to help LeBron and Tristan move past the blow-up and be buds again. “She encouraged TT and Bron to work it out and get on the same page because not only are they teammates, they’re also brothers,” the insider explained. “Khloe knows how much they love one another on and off the court and she knows they’ll be back to being 💯 again.”

Khloe has reportedly been really understanding about Tristan putting his game before their relationship, especially during the playoffs! “He’s just really focused on his game right now, which she’s totally behind,” another source previously explained to HollywoodLife.com. “He’s an athlete that’s just how it goes,” the insider continued, “he still wants to hang with her when he can.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lebron would tell the Kardashians to stay away? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.