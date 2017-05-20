Cloud Computing Wins 2017 Preakness Stakes Over Always Dreaming

Rex/Shutterstock

After Always Dreaming won the 2017 Kentucky Derby, the pressure was on to see if the horse could win the Preakness Stakes, the second race in the Triple Crown. After two minutes of pure excitement, the unexpected Cloud Computing emerged as the champion!

All eyes turned to Baltimore on May 20, as the Pimlico Race Course became the center of the thoroughbred racing world. The 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes saw Always Dreaming, Classic Empire, and eight other horses battle for a spot in the winner’s circle. Much like the exciting Kentucky Derby on May 6, this was two minutes of pure adrenaline, as the gorgeous beasts burst out of the stalls to run the 1-3/16 mile course. It all came down to the last stretch, with Cloud Computing beating all others to win!

This race had half the number of horses that ran the Kentucky Derby. Along with Always Dreaming and Classic Empire, the 130,00 spectators gathered in Maryland could place their money down on Cloud Computing, Hence, Gunnevera, Term of Art, Senior Investment, Lookin At Lee and Conquest Mo Money. The purse for this race reached $1.5 million, with $900,000 going to the winner. While the race didn’t break the bank like the “Run for the Roses,” that’s still a nice chunk of change. A horse could buy a lot of apples with $900k.

Classic Empire and Gunnevera may have gotten a hoof up on the competition, as the two horses drew the No. 6 and No. 6 pole positions. Since 2008, two horses have won since the No. 5 and 6 spots. As for Always Dreaming – the No. 4 stall he drew is also lucky. While the last horse to win from that spot was Curlin in 2007, the stall has produced 13 winners over the last 114 years. Always Dreaming did have the better morning line odds, given a 4-5 chance of winning this race. Classic Empire was second best, with 3-1, while Loking At Lee was third with 10-1.

Winning the Triple Crown in racing is harder than it looks. While American Pharoah (Classic Empire’s half-brother, FYI) made it look easy, but the task is no walk in the park. Nyquist seemed like he could win the 2016 Preakness after taking that year’s Kentucky Derby, but it was Exaggerator who trotted away with the win. Can a horse suffer a broken heart, drenched in bitter disappointment? Hopefully, a carrot can make it all better.

What do you think about the 2017 Preakness Stakes, HollywoodLifers? Did your horse win? Are you excited for the Belmont Stakes?

