Bernice Burgos Flashes Pierced Nipples In Sheer Shirt — Showing Off For T.I.?

Come and get it T.I.! Bernice Burgos went sans bra and flashed her perky, pierced nipples through a totally sheer shirt in an Instagram post from May 19 that was CLEARLY meant for T.I.’s eyes!

Model Bernice Burgos has the attention of the entire Instagram community, but we’re pretty sure she is just looking for one user to like her pics — T.I. The sexy celeb went braless in a pic she posted to Instagram on May 19 that must have made the “Live Your Life” rapper start to drool. Bernice was looking hot in the shot, in which she donned a sheer nude shirt with a swirling black design on it, tight black shorts, and knee high, lace up black boots! The pic was made all the more perfect by the fact you could see Bernice’s pierced nipples through her risque top! She captioned the pic, “Wavy😎.” Oh la la!

🍫🍪🍩 A post shared by http://www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on May 19, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Things have reportedly been heating up between Bernice and T.I. since his split from Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41 — his wife of almost 7 years and the mother of three of his children: King Harris, 12, Major Philant Harris, 9, and Heiress Diana Harris, 1. Bernice is not only T.I.’s alleged new girlfriend, but rumored to be the reason he and Tiny are estranged and getting a divorce! Bernice and T.I. were allegedly getting it on while the couple were still together. However, an insider recently told HollywoodLife.com that the sexy music video model doesn’t feel like she did anything wrong.

“Bernice is over people saying she’s a home-wrecker and she’s equally tired of Tiny trashing her in the press,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com. “TIP told Bernice a long time ago that he and Tiny’s marriage was over.” The rapper also reportedly told his side chick that he was only staying with Tiny for their kids. Ouch!

Now that Bernice and T.I. are rumored to be an item, all the pics she normally posts to Instagram of her rocking bod are taking on a whole new meeting. On the same day that Bernice posted the braless shot, she put up several pics of her flaunting her assets in a black and white stripped bikini while lounging by a shimmering pool. Hot, hot, hot!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bernice and T.I. have a serious thing going on? Give us all your thoughts below!

