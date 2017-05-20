Bella Hadid & Sexy Model Jordan Barrett Get Cozy On Yacht In Cannes: Are They Dating?

Courtesy of Instagram

Bella Hadid has been heating things up in Cannes, but could her dating life be getting steamy too? Things might be getting serious with Jordan Barrett, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Bella Hadid, 20, has been having a blast in Cannes and now she’s reportedly got a little romance on the Mediterranean Sea with Australian model Jordan Barrett, 20. They looked like they were having a blast together on a luxury yacht. “Jordan is in Cannes, he’s partying on Alshair’s [Fiyaz] yacht,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Bella’s here partying too,” the insider added, “and he’s been glued to her side.” The incredible ship is reportedly called The Ecstasea and worth $120 million!

This new man in life could be exactly what Bella needed to move on after seeing her ex The Weeknd, 27, with his new girlfriend Selena Gomez, 24. “Bella is crushed after having to see Selena look so in love with Abel [Tesfaye] at the Met Ball,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Selena and Abel really looked like a stunning couple at the ball and it hurt Bella‘s heart to see her ex, in person, look so happy with his gorgeous new girlfriend,” the source continued. “Bella wants to move on from Abel and wishes the best for him, but it was hard for her to see all of the heavy PDA right in front of her face at the Met Ball.”

Bella was spotted with Jordan in New York City on Apr. 6. The two hopped out of a SUV together. She looked was super happy to be hanging out with Jordan and rocked a high-waisted jeans that went perfectly with her dark tucked in shirt. Bella completed her fun city outfit with slick black heels, a black chocker, and edgy black jacket that we’re obsessed with!

