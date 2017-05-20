Ariel Winter Slams Fan Accusing Her Of Photoshop On Sexy New Pic — ‘This Is The Real Me’

Courtesy of Instagram

Haters will say it’s Photoshopped, but Ariel Winter begs to differ! After an online troll accused the ‘Modern Family’ actress of making herself look skinnier than usual in a photo, she fired back by saying ‘this is the real me’ — take it or leave it!

Some people have nothing better to do than scroll through Instagram and accuse people of Photoshopping their pictures. Celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Britney Spears, and Bella Hadid have all had to defend their bodies before, and now, Ariel Winter, 19, has become latest victim of social media bullying. It’s no secret that the Modern Family actress LOVES flaunting her curves on Instagram, but that kind of confidence sometimes invite criticism from online sharks. “Photoshop much?,” one follower asked. “Liar — you alter your photos,” another added.

Sick of all the negativity, Ariel fired back with, “This is the real me. I don’t Photoshop my photos. People look different at different angles.” Many fans praised her for standing up for herself! As harsh as it can be to look through the comment section, there are some people in this world who will always have the television star’s back — like Modern Family co-star, Sarah Hyland. “Paps at the airport trying to get me to talk sh*t about my girl,” she tweeted on May 10, adding, “Y’all digging for something you’re never gonna get.”

Unfortunately, this latest Photoshop accusation isn’t the first time that haters have trolled Ariel’s Instagram account. She’s often come under fire for wearing “slutty” or “provocative” outfits around Los Angeles. The poor girl even had to defend the stunning cut-out dress she wore to the Modern Family finale screening on May 13. To be fair, there was A LOT of cleavage involved, but Ariel is a freakin’ adult who can dress herself and make her own choices. Her closet doesn’t affect anybody else!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ariel used Photoshop in that photo? Share your thoughts below!

