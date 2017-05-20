Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: They’re Rebuilding Friendship & Respect For Each Other

REX/Shutterstock

After months of anger and awkward tension during a divorce and custody battle, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are finally figuring out how to be friends again. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the former couple is in the middle of rebuilding their friendship.

“Angelina [Jolie] and Brad [Pitt] have a long way to go still, but they are definitely in a much better place now than they were even a few months back,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Angie really appreciated Brad publicly admitting that his drinking had become out of control — she felt vindicated by that—and she says that since he’s quit alcohol, and been regularly undergoing therapy, he’s a changed man. Brad is so much less angry all the time, he’s more reasonable and willing to listen.”

To their credit, both Angie, 41, and Brad, 53, appear to be working hard now to give their six children stable lives and continue along operating as usual while divorce proceedings and a custody battle rage on. Under those circumstances it could be very, very hard to maintain a friendship, let alone rebuild one that was damaged badly while a marriage was falling apart.

“When they first split, there was so much anger between the two of them, and Angelina had really reached the end of her rope,” the source continued. “She felt that she no longer knew Brad, and she wanted to cut him out of her life, and the kids’ [lives] forever. But, he’s really come a long way, and she’s starting to recognize the old Brad again. They are able to actually have conversations again now, and a mutual respect is starting to form once again. Angelina is able to appreciate Brad again, and although it’s still some way off, she’s beginning to think they may be able to forge a friendship in the future. It’s certainly something they are both actively working on.”

