Anderson Cooper Slams Trump Supporter: ‘You’d Defend Him If He Took A Dump’

Is there anything grotesque enough to turn off a Donald Trump supporter? Evidently not, according to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who slammed Jeffrey Lord on-air by saying he’d support the President even if he ‘took a dump on his desk.’

Thank you, Anderson Cooper, 49, for saying all the things we cannot. The CNN journalist literally read the minds of millions of Americans nationwide, who firmly believe that Donald Trump, 70, supporters will continue to rally behind him no matter what he does or says. The latest debacle lies with the President’s appalling statement that James Comey, the former FBI Director who was fired in the middle of the Russian investigation, was a “nut job.” “You can’t defend what the president of the United States just said,” boasted Cooper to commentator Jeffrey Lord on-air, to which he replied, “I don’t care what he says to the Russians.”

It’s exactly that “I don’t care” attitude that drives Democrats crazy. How can some Republicans turn such a blind eye to Trump’s actions? Lord tried to find his footing in the argument, adding, “I mean, he’s the President of the United States. If he wants to say that, Barack Obama wants to say whatever –.” That’s when an infuriated Cooper cut him off mid-sentence and delivered the most knockout comeback that left us red (and green) in the face. “If Trump took a dump on his desk, you would defend it.” At least Lord was able to laugh it off on the spot.

Hours later though, Cooper apologized for making that “crude” statement during his segment. “I regret the crude sentence I spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on-air,” the silver fox tweeted on May 19. “It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry.” Honestly though, it was probably one of Cooper’s better moments because he was speaking the truth and said what everyone else is thinking on a daily basis. Isn’t honesty always the best policy, especially in politics?

