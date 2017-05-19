Selena Gomez Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush Reveal But Here’s Why They’ll Never Date

Courtesy of Instagram

If you’re obsessed with the idea of Selena Gomez dating Niall Horan, then we’re here to burst your bubble. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s flattered by his childhood crush comment, but there’s one BIG reason why they’ll never get together.

It’s every guy’s worst nightmare to be put inside the friend zone. Unfortunately, that’s the case for Niall Horan, 23, who recently admitted in a radio interview with SiriusXM that Selena Gomez, 24, was his childhood crush. As much as we’d love to see these two start a romance, it’s not going to happen any time soon. “Selena really likes Niall but she feels a more brotherly connection towards him as opposed to a romantic one,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s why nothing has happened between them. She thinks he’s cute and all for what he said, but it’s not going any further than the comments.”

Plus, she’s happily taken with The Weeknd. After attending David Henrie, her Wizards Of Waverly Place co-star’s wedding, she’s starting to have ideas of her own about marrying the “Starboy” crooner. “It was a completely magical moment for her because she saw what true love was all about and realized that is what she has with The Weeknd,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Seeing David so happy made her think of what she has with Abel and how happy she is and is fully devoted to everything he has brought to her life. It just proved that The Weeknd is her dream man.” See, there’s barely any room for Niall in this picture.

As for the former One Direction singer’s dating life, we’re still waiting for a girlfriend to emerge from the shadows. Niall has been very secretive about his recent affairs and won’t even drop the name of the girl that “This Town” is based on. Instead of chasing after girls, he’s actually been spending more time with his band mates, like Liam Payne, who recently performed at the Wango Tango music festival. Their brief reunion was the cutest thing we’ve ever seen!

