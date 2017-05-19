Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn’s Romance May Have Started 7 Months Ago — Video Evidence

SplashNews

Oh. Em. Gee. It turns out that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may have been sneaking around right under our noses for a whopping SEVEN months — and there’s video to prove it, too!

Taylor Swift, 27, is the master of keeping secrets from the world. As the initial excitement about her new romance with Joe Alwyn, 26, begins to settle down, her own fans have uncovered that it may not be so “new” after all. While the length of their so-called “new” relationship has yet to be confirmed, a video taken on Oct. 12, 2016 in New York City suggests that Taylor and Joe have at least seven months under their belts. The video, which has been going viral on Tumblr thanks to Taylor’s fans sharing it, shows Taylor and Joe arriving to the same bar just minutes apart after a Kings of Leon concert. OMG!

The video, which you can see HERE, is 1:24 long. The first 22-seconds or so show Taylor and her large group of friends — including Zoe Kravitz, Martha Hunt, Lorde and more — exiting the Bowery Hotel in downtown Manhattan. That was reportedly their first stop after the Kings of Leon concert, before they made they decided to nix the hotel bar and hit up a local speakeasy. Around the :43 mark you’ll see video from outside the second location, showing Martha arriving and — surprise! — Joe is right behind her. The video continues and less than 20-seconds later at the 1:10 mark here comes Taylor and her squad. They walk up onto the curb, right down the sidewalk and inside the very same door Martha and Joe just entered.

While this proves that Taylor and Joe definitely knew each other in October 2016, it doesn’t exactly confirm a romantic connection. However, if the two were dating at the time it’s a huge deal that he was already hanging out with her core group of friends — which suggests that Taylor and Joe might have been dating for a bit before that night out! And if that wasn’t enough proof, Taylor also attended a screening of Joe’s movie with her mom just one month later in Nov. 2016, reports PEOPLE!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — How long do YOU think Taylor and Joe have been dating? Comment below, let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.