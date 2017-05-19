Pittsburgh Penguins Vs. Ottawa Senators Game 4 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins need to step things up after the Ottawa Senators have surged ahead in the Eastern Conference Final by a 2-1 lead. We’ve got your way to watch game four via live stream on May 19 at 8pm EST, right here.

Home ice advantage has really helped the Ottawa Senators, as they completely demolished the Pittsburgh Penguins in game three with a 5-1 pounding inside the Canadian Tire Centre. They scored four goals in the first period alone, causing Pens goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, 32, to get yanked after allowing those four scores on just nine shots, getting replaced by Matt Murray, 22, who made his 2017 Stanley Cup Playoff debut. The span in which the Senators scored three of their goals was just 2:18, setting a club record for fastest scoring in playoff history.

“I think there was a lot of energy around the dressing room coming back here at home in the conference final against the defending champions,” Senators winger Mike Hoffman, 27, said. “There was a lot of energy and emotion involved with that start.” He should know, as he kicked off their scoring drive just 48 seconds into game three. “It was definitely the loudest I’ve heard the crowd here,” teammate Zack Smith, 29, added. “It was nice to get off to a good start and get the crowd into it.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, 49, knew his team was doomed after their awful start. “I just think we’ve got to be more ready to play from the drop of the puck,” he said. “I think, when you give up a goal that early in the game against a team that’s playing at home, it gives their team a lot of energy. So I think we’ve got to be ready right from the drop of the puck, and we simply have to be better. We’ve got to be playing on our toes.”

It was a glorious night for the @Senators thanks in large part to four goals in the first. Check out a wild 20 minutes. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/UBJ8mgENNd — NHL (@NHL) May 18, 2017

He added, “It’s tough when you give up that many goals in the first period. You don’t really give your team a chance in the game. It wasn’t like we gave up a lot of scoring chances. We didn’t. But they all seemed to go in the net.” On the upside, the Penguins’ lone goal was scored by team captain and league superstar Sidney Crosby, 29, who up until then had been scoreless in their series against the Senators.

