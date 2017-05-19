‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Reveals How She Knew Her Fiancé Was The One

Rachel Lindsay met 31 men on night one of filming ‘The Bachelorette’ — so how did she find the one? She stopped in to our HollywoodLife studio for an exclusive interview ahead of Monday’s premiere and was absolutely glowing about her new fiancé! Watch the video here.

“I kept saying that the person I’m supposed to be with — I’ll just feel it,” Rachel Lindsay, 32, told us EXCLUSIVELY on Friday when she stopped by to gush over what we will see this season. “It’s some unexplained, x-factor emotion that we have between the two of us that just stood out. Like I can’t name it.” Well clearly, that happened. She revealed that she was indeed engaged, and anytime we brought up her husband-to-be, she couldn’t stop smiling!

“I also felt like the person that I couldn’t picture a day without him being in my life, then that would be the one for me,” the attorney told us. Chris Harrison told HollywoodLife.com during this season’s junket that with her strong professional background, Rachel did find it challenging to give up the control, and just let things happen — and she listened to him. “Chris knows me well. He gets me. We think a lot alike, and his advice to me along this journey was priceless. I really did lean on him,” she revealed.

“He’s right — I do like to be in control and that hasn’t worked out for me in the past, which is why I’m on this journey. For me, it was important for me to show the guys that I could let go of the reigns, I could be vulnerable, I could be soft… and that I would need them as a partner,” Rachel added. “Sometimes I struggled with that, but I think I did a good job of showing the men that.”

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching Rachel’s season? Let us know! The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Monday at 9PM ET .